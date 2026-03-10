© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
1992 The Panama Deception How the Media Deceives You - CIA Drug Trafficking and Overthrowing Governments
CSPAN
https://www.c-span.org/video/?467566-1/the-panama-deception
August 1, 1992
Reel America
The Panama Deception
This 1993 Academy Award-winning documentary takes a critical look at Operation Just Cause, the December 20, 1989 U.S. invasion of Panama. The film details the consequences for civilians of using military force in a densely populated urban area, and argues that U.S. media coverage of the invasion accepted the Pentagon’s version of events.