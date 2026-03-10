1992 The Panama Deception How the Media Deceives You - CIA Drug Trafficking and Overthrowing Governments





How the Media Deceives You: The CIA, Drug Trafficking and Overthrowing Governments (1992)





CSPAN

https://www.c-span.org/video/?467566-1/the-panama-deception





August 1, 1992

Reel America

The Panama Deception





This 1993 Academy Award-winning documentary takes a critical look at Operation Just Cause, the December 20, 1989 U.S. invasion of Panama. The film details the consequences for civilians of using military force in a densely populated urban area, and argues that U.S. media coverage of the invasion accepted the Pentagon’s version of events.