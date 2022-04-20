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Try These Tricks To Diffuse Your Anger #shorts
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62 views • April 20, 2022
CHECK OUT THE COMPLETE EPISODE 👇
https://www.youtube.com/embed/IzG7g-QhCe4
Nothing's worse than the remorse you feel after the haze of anger clears up! Doing the following may help you react less aggressively next time:
Board Certified Clinical Mental Health Counselor and supervisor, Dr. Raychelle Cassada Lohman, whose work primarily focuses on teen anxiety and anger, shares a few SIMPLE tricks anyone can do to diffuse mounting rage.
One thing you can do to stop your growing anger is to simply practice taking deep breaths. Doing so, according to Dr. Lohman, can physically help you calm down thanks to the increased oxygenation of the blood going through your body. 🌬️
Another thing you can do to avoid exploding in anger is to simply put distance between you and the aggressor so that you can disengage, calm down, and avoid potential disaster. 💨
Do you have any specific practices that help you stay calm and collected in aggressive situations? Let us know in the comments.
https://www.youtube.com/embed/IzG7g-QhCe4
Nothing's worse than the remorse you feel after the haze of anger clears up! Doing the following may help you react less aggressively next time:
Board Certified Clinical Mental Health Counselor and supervisor, Dr. Raychelle Cassada Lohman, whose work primarily focuses on teen anxiety and anger, shares a few SIMPLE tricks anyone can do to diffuse mounting rage.
One thing you can do to stop your growing anger is to simply practice taking deep breaths. Doing so, according to Dr. Lohman, can physically help you calm down thanks to the increased oxygenation of the blood going through your body. 🌬️
Another thing you can do to avoid exploding in anger is to simply put distance between you and the aggressor so that you can disengage, calm down, and avoid potential disaster. 💨
Do you have any specific practices that help you stay calm and collected in aggressive situations? Let us know in the comments.
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