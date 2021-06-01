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Two Men Who Can Put an End to the Idea of Covid Vaccine Passports
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50 views • June 01, 2021
Published 3 hours ago on June 1, 2021
By Chris Widener
POLITICROSSING
EXCERPT:
"Many people are terribly concerned about the idea of governments around the world rolling out a Covid vaccine passport, and the idea that you would be required to have one. Of course there are many concerns, including tracking of people, and privacy issues. But there are two men right now who can put an end to this..."
https://politicrossing.com/two-men-who-can-put-an-end-to-the-idea-of-covid-vaccine-passports/
🔥IF YOU ARE USING WINDOWS 10 ON YOUR COMPUTER YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.
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🔥IF YOU ARE USING MICROSOFT PRODUCTS YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.
🔥BOYCOTT BILL GATES🔥
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS 10🔥
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
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http://shotcut.org/
By Chris Widener
POLITICROSSING
EXCERPT:
"Many people are terribly concerned about the idea of governments around the world rolling out a Covid vaccine passport, and the idea that you would be required to have one. Of course there are many concerns, including tracking of people, and privacy issues. But there are two men right now who can put an end to this..."
https://politicrossing.com/two-men-who-can-put-an-end-to-the-idea-of-covid-vaccine-passports/
🔥IF YOU ARE USING WINDOWS 10 ON YOUR COMPUTER YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.
🔥SWITCH TO LINUX NOW.
🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥
🔥IF YOU ARE USING MICROSOFT PRODUCTS YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.
🔥BOYCOTT BILL GATES🔥
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS 10🔥
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
https://www.linuxmint.com/
http://shotcut.org/
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