Lara Logan | What In the BLACK MIRROR Is Going On? What’s Up with Disney Movies? What’s Going on w/ Big Tech & Big Government?
Puretrauma357
1493 Subscribers
172 views
Published 19 hours ago

Lara Logan | What In the BLACK MIRROR Is Going On? What’s Up with Disney Movies? What’s Going on w/ Big Tech & Big Government? What’s Going On w/ BRICS & Central Bank Digital Currencies? Why Do Musk, Harari, Xi & Schwab All Agree?

https://rumble.com/v2vqdiw-lara-logan-what-in-the-black-mirror-is-going-on.html

Keywords
