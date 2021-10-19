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Fighting Back! Unhappy With Prices, Ranchers Look To Build Their Own Meat Plants
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443 views • October 19, 2021
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Like other ranchers across the country, Rusty Kemp for years grumbled about rock-bottom prices paid for the cattle he raised in central Nebraska, even as the cost of beef at grocery stores kept climbing.
He and his neighbors blamed it on consolidation in the beef industry stretching back to the 1970s that resulted in four companies slaughtering over 80% of the nation’s cattle, giving the processors more power to set prices while ranchers struggled to make a living. Federal data show that for every dollar spent on food, the share that went to ranchers and farmers dropped from 35 cents in the 1970s to 14 cents recently.-

Learn More: https://myfox8.com/news/unhappy-with-prices-ranchers-look-to-build-own-meat-plants/

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