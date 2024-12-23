BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Syria: HTS's First Christmas in Syria is Bright - tree set on fire, part 2
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1261 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
160 views • 4 months ago

HTS's First Christmas in Syria is Bright! 

In Suqaylibiyah, a 100% Christian village in Syria, the Christmas tree that was lit in a public ceremony just two days ago has been burned by jihadist militants, reportedly under HTS’s Military Operations Command. Pro-Free Syria accounts initially shared footage of the tree-lighting as supposed evidence of HTS’s “tolerance” for non-Muslims. That so-called tolerance lasted only 48 hours.

Not only was the tree set ablaze, but reports also indicate that Christians in the village were harassed beforehand. HTS, as in similar cases, will likely dismiss this as an “isolated incident” or shift blame onto others. However, their failure to punish the perpetrators only underscores their complicity in these crimes.


Imagine if Christians burned a mosque in a Muslim village—what would the response be? For Syrian Christians, the message is clear: their traditions, faith, and safety are under constant attack.

This latest act of hostility serves as a grim reminder of the precarious situation for Christians in Syria. The only solution is to arm and empower them to defend their communities. For now, what was supposed to be a symbol of peace and celebration has become a stark symbol of persecution. Merry Christmas indeed.

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy