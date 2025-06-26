Red Pill Nation Hangout #446

1. YouTube imposing yet more expenses on it’s users

2. Lilly Phillips (Woman with 1000 men in one day) loses Onlyfans account because Standards?

3. Donald Trump RamPs up situation with Iran by using bunker buster

4. G7 Event ends uneventfully in Kananakis, Trump leaves early

5. Tennessee ban on gender affirming care upheld

6. Race Swapping in Hollywood

A) New Harry Potter series is DOA after Snape race swap backlash

B) Amy Pascal is trying to race swap 007 for. Amazon Studios





