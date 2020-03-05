ION US - Corona 90 Percent Population Reduction First Step 2020-03-05 02

Thanks for watching! Like the video, subscribe to the ION US channel!The ideology, motive and plan have been in place for a long time.Proven to an extent to be deadly, Coronavirus is only intended to be the first step in a multi-phase operation who's goal is noting less than a 90%+ reduction in the human population.The employers of this strategic, well funded, methodical, generations long plan are losing and desperate.Good thing for them things like Corona are already in the playbook.A snapshot of the history, the people, the policies, the staggering reality: killing us is the plan.Like, Subscribe, Share, Support!It means more than you might know!Thanks!www.bitchute.com/channel/ionuswww.brighteon.com/channel/ionusFeedback/Suggestions/Follow:gab.com/ionusSupport BitchuteSupport Brighteonstore.com (How we get to be here)Support Infowarsstore.com (THE independent media nexus point)Support Project Veritas (US Liberty Movement Undercover Investigations Department)1776 World WideHave a great day, World!**FAIR USE**Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research.Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.**All images, audio/video clips, documents, etc used by ION US that are not created by ION US are used under the protection of FAIR USE.**