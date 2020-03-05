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ION US - Corona 90 Percent Population Reduction First Step 2020-03-05 02
ION US
ION US
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The ideology, motive and plan have been in place for a long time.
Proven to an extent to be deadly, Coronavirus is only intended to be the first step in a multi-phase operation who's goal is noting less than a 90%+ reduction in the human population.
The employers of this strategic, well funded, methodical, generations long plan are losing and desperate.
Good thing for them things like Corona are already in the playbook.
A snapshot of the history, the people, the policies, the staggering reality: killing us is the plan.

https://Dredge.News

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healthcurrent eventspoliticssciencesouth koreabertrand russellcoronavirusevil peoplefm 3 dash 39 dot 40140k testedpoint 6 percent death rateold planspolite policiesjohn holdrenecosciencfrederick osborneric rodger piankanational security study memorandum 200the population council
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