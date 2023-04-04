https://gettr.com/post/p2dbvtpcc3e
4/1/2023 Nicole interview with Brother Changdao: What would the world be like without the New Federal State of China? Literally, we have woken up the Americans 5 years earlier
#freeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #freeMilesGuoNow #FreeYvetteWangNow
4/1/2023 妮可采访长岛哥：这个世界如果没有新中国联邦会怎样？可以说，我们让美国人提前了五年觉醒
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #立即释放郭文贵 #立即释放王雁平
