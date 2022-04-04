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Save Canadian Mining: What Will Restore Trust in Capital Markets | Terry Lynch
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10 views • April 04, 2022
Canadian mining companies have experienced a decline in investments since the repeal of the tick test in 2012. Terry Lynch, CEO of Power Nickel and founder of Save Canadian Mining, explains how the advocacy group is taking the initiative to end predatory short selling in the stock market by working with securities regulators to reinstate the tick test.
In our weekly Inventa Capital update, Cameron Tymstra, CEO and president of Tarachi Gold (CSE: TRG | OTCQB: TRGGF), explains that the final metallurgical tests for the Magistral project in Mexico are currently underway. In support of Magistral’s development, Tarachi Gold has brought on a new vice president of operations, Todd Roth, who has over three decades of experience in the mining industry.
Show notes: https://goldnewsletter.com/podcast/save-canadian-mining-what-will-restore-trust-in-capital-markets/
In our weekly Inventa Capital update, Cameron Tymstra, CEO and president of Tarachi Gold (CSE: TRG | OTCQB: TRGGF), explains that the final metallurgical tests for the Magistral project in Mexico are currently underway. In support of Magistral’s development, Tarachi Gold has brought on a new vice president of operations, Todd Roth, who has over three decades of experience in the mining industry.
Show notes: https://goldnewsletter.com/podcast/save-canadian-mining-what-will-restore-trust-in-capital-markets/
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