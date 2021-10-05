HOSPITAL HELL! Nurse Blows the Whistle with Attorney Tom Renz

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Dani has been a hospital medical nurse for 16 years. She will no longer take part in the corruption which currently is killing for cash.
(10/5/2021) "Lawfare with Tom Renz: host Tom Renz with guest Nurse Dani" full interview: https://www.brighteon.com/8e3840ad-24e0-450e-ae73-086993409ceb
Tom Renz: https://renz-law.com/