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How And Why Turpentine Removes Mold From The Body!
Sun Fruit Dan
Sun Fruit Dan
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85 views • September 28, 2022

Worldwide Supplier For 100% Pure Gum Spirits Of Turpentine:
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Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this and find more information about the consult by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html

Turpentine Studies: http://www.sacredpurity.com/turpentinestudies.html
All The Turpentine Protocol Videos: http://www.sacredpurity.com/turpentinevideos.html

My Turpentine Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/pineoil

How And Why Turpentine Removes Mold From The Body

A lot of people ask me time and time again can Turpentine remove mold within the body? And the simple answer to that is YES it can!

In this video, I talk fully about scientific research that proves Turpentine can be removed from the body, why and how it removes mold from the body, and all the other specific details you need to know about this application of Turpentine for eliminating mold fully within your body once and for all!

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