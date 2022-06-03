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DELIVERING JUSTICE DOWN UNDER
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61 views • June 03, 2022
Australia's Vaccination Risk Network (AVN) is trying to set a worldwide precedent in a lawsuit against their federal government, which seeks to hold Australian authorities accountable for vaccine injury and death; and demand the suspension of all covid-19 vaccine approvals.
#AVN #MerylDorey #KatieAshbyKoppens
POSTED: June 3, 2022
#AVN #MerylDorey #KatieAshbyKoppens
POSTED: June 3, 2022
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