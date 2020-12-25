PANDEMIC TRUTH WARRIOR 71 Prof. Sucharit Bhakdi Huge Truths Exposing Massive Lies

www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for truth...and the solution.



This is HUGE... Prof Sucharit Bhakdi is world renowned and he exposes the colossal lies EVEN FURTHER to what is going on... the people must rise up now and arrest every mayor, councilor, MP, MPP ...every single one of these parasites LYING to the world ... including heads of every country and their cabinets... we cannot allow this to go on enough is enough... do all you can to wake the ignorant and uneducated POLICE....who are the real threat now to our world choosing to remain IGNORANT and COWARDS if they do not stand up now and protect the people..... more elderly will be murdered... more children will be terrorized... our very fabric of life is being destroyed WAKE THE F UP!