Faith & Liberty #49 - Bitter AND Better - w/ Jake, Tom and Jamie (V4F)

Faith & Liberty #49 - Streamed live on Aug 18th, 2022.

There are many hurdles upon this path we march, and with each one we can choose to be bitter, or better... or both. Yeah, let's go with both.

Certainly not bitter about our chat with Jake, Tom, and Jamie from Veterans 4 Freedom tonight though!

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https://faithandliberty.ca/



