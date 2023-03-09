01. Come-to-Jesus Moments: Never Ever Take the Mark of the Beast

Yes... I do know how to smile, and I can be a very friendly person. But I feel compelled to strongly urge you to NEVER take an electronic "mark" on or in your body, in order to get back to life as normal.





In this first episode of the "Come-to-Jesus Moments" series, Scott Warren, of http://freedomshock.com, demonstrates why, Biblically speaking, receiving the Mark of the Beast is a very bad idea. However, it's going to take some serious guts to resist it. It will make all of the restrictions placed upon the unvaccinated during the pandemic look like a picnic.





Our lives go on into eternity. Why not have guts in this life, even if it ends up shortening our time on the planet? Church leaders must initiate the creation of self-sustainable communities within their congregations. NOW.

