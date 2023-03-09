Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
01. Come-to-Jesus Moments: Never Ever Take the Mark of the Beast
66 views
channel image
Freedomshock
Published 17 hours ago |

Yes... I do know how to smile, and I can be a very friendly person. But I feel compelled to strongly urge you to NEVER take an electronic "mark" on or in your body, in order to get back to life as normal.


In this first episode of the "Come-to-Jesus Moments" series, Scott Warren, of http://freedomshock.com, demonstrates why, Biblically speaking, receiving the Mark of the Beast is a very bad idea. However, it's going to take some serious guts to resist it. It will make all of the restrictions placed upon the unvaccinated during the pandemic look like a picnic.


Our lives go on into eternity. Why not have guts in this life, even if it ends up shortening our time on the planet? Church leaders must initiate the creation of self-sustainable communities within their congregations. NOW.

Keywords
christianityreligionhistorynew world orderopinionphilosophyself-improvementhabitsquietening soulfreedomshock

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket