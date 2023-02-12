https://gettr.com/post/p280j8y09c7
2023.02.11 GETTR is a company with 100 billion market value in the future coupled with a brand-new advertising model, social media digital currency and payment system. It will not take a commission within three years, which is the best in the world, and a new closed-loop network platform.
盖特是未来千亿市值的公司，全新的广告模式，社交媒体数字化币和支付系统，三年内不抽成，是全球最牛的，新闭环网络平台。
