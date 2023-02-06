Joe Rogan invited conservative Matt Walsh on to discuss the subject of gay marriage. They debated marriage as an institution. But, in radically changing it, will it be hijacked by people who should more properly be institutionalized?

DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Daniel Natal Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.

For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com