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BLACK FRIDAY Stockholm City 2020
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24 views • December 09, 2020
Henrik Zetterström, December 8, 2020
Black Friday in Stockholm city 2020.
It was crazy, not as much as before, but still a lots of people.
No Coronavirus present ...... life just continues as "normal" here in Sweden.
"Keep at least 1,5 meters appart" it is written almost everywhere..... but.... who cares...... Its Black Friday......
But I am very happy for living in Sweden, and to be able to move around totally freely and to breath normally.
I dont know if you feel the same as I when wearing a mask for long time, but I start to feel... dizy..... due to co2 problem. The CO2 does not really leave as when you breath without a mask. so of course that is a issue.
Henrik Zetterström
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyA77wMhe6BGU_Shj2Z8sJA/
Black Friday in Stockholm city 2020.
It was crazy, not as much as before, but still a lots of people.
No Coronavirus present ...... life just continues as "normal" here in Sweden.
"Keep at least 1,5 meters appart" it is written almost everywhere..... but.... who cares...... Its Black Friday......
But I am very happy for living in Sweden, and to be able to move around totally freely and to breath normally.
I dont know if you feel the same as I when wearing a mask for long time, but I start to feel... dizy..... due to co2 problem. The CO2 does not really leave as when you breath without a mask. so of course that is a issue.
Henrik Zetterström
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyA77wMhe6BGU_Shj2Z8sJA/
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