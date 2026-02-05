America’s Critical Minerals Vulnerability, an interview with David Morgan

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The U.S. has a minerals problem—and it’s bigger than headlines admit. Export bans, restricted know-how, and fragile supply chains expose a dangerous dependence. Even “healthy” mines fall short of real demand. This isn’t about price—it’s about access, security, and survival in a resource-constrained world.
#CriticalMinerals #NationalSecurity #SilverSupply #ResourceIndependence #Geopolitics
