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The COVID Vaccine Is Here… And So Are Potential Side Effects…
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5706 views • December 12, 2020
The UK and Russia have begun their mass COVID vaccination campaigns and it won’t be long from now until the experimental shot is deployed in your town.
Meanwhile Canada, the US and Mexico are among a growing list of countries who have approved the Pfizer vaccine.
In this report, we examine some of the possible adverse events the CDC and FDA will be looking for, according to the agencies’ own virtual meeting on surveillance and vaccine safety held in October 2020.
We will also take a look at some of the adverse events experienced by the volunteers who participated in the trials according to an FDA review of the trial, as well as those who experienced adverse events outside of the trials.
Show Notes: https://www.activistpost.com/2020/12/the-covid-vaccine-is-here-and-so-are-potential-side-effects.html
Meanwhile Canada, the US and Mexico are among a growing list of countries who have approved the Pfizer vaccine.
In this report, we examine some of the possible adverse events the CDC and FDA will be looking for, according to the agencies’ own virtual meeting on surveillance and vaccine safety held in October 2020.
We will also take a look at some of the adverse events experienced by the volunteers who participated in the trials according to an FDA review of the trial, as well as those who experienced adverse events outside of the trials.
Show Notes: https://www.activistpost.com/2020/12/the-covid-vaccine-is-here-and-so-are-potential-side-effects.html
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