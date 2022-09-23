China’s Economy Still Being Held Hostage by Covid as Zero-Covid Policy Will Stay

https://gnews.org/post/p1otb61bb
09/18/2022 The ZERO-COVID Policy in the communist China will continue for some time, even after the 20th National Congress in October, which will put downward pressure on the economy. The CCP’s 20th congress is actually a meeting to continue and consolidate the current regime, and the ZERO-COVID policy will persist
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.