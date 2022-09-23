China’s Economy Still Being Held Hostage by Covid as Zero-Covid Policy Will Stay

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gnews.org/post/p1otb61bb
09/18/2022 The ZERO-COVID Policy in the communist China will continue for some time, even after the 20th National Congress in October, which will put downward pressure on the economy. The CCP’s 20th congress is actually a meeting to continue and consolidate the current regime, and the ZERO-COVID policy will persist