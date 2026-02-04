Isochronic: 174 Hz w 40 Hz Isochronic Harmonizing the Mind & Body - Immune System, Anti-inflammatory

174 Hz w/ 40 Hz Isochronic





May:

Enhance Cognitive Binding

Increase Neural Synchronization

Activate Immune System

Provide Anti-Inflammatory Effects

Optimize Cellular Energy

Reduce Stress

Balance Autonomic Nervous System

Provide EMF Protection

Lower Cortisol

Elevate Serotonin and Dopamine





Disclaimer: This is not medical advice. Results vary. Viewer encouraged to make own judgement on which frequencies to listen to, how often, and how long.





Detox effects like headaches, digestive issues, excess emotion, and fatigue can occur.





Reduce symptoms by staying hydrated, taking a soak bath, grounding, or taking a nap.





"Light and sound are the primordial languages of cellular intelligence."





