Isochronic: 174 Hz w 40 Hz Isochronic Harmonizing the Mind & Body - Immune System, Anti-inflammatory

174 Hz w/ 40 Hz Isochronic
May:
Enhance Cognitive Binding
Increase Neural Synchronization
Activate Immune System
Provide Anti-Inflammatory Effects
Optimize Cellular Energy
Reduce Stress
Balance Autonomic Nervous System
Provide EMF Protection
Lower Cortisol
Elevate Serotonin and Dopamine
Disclaimer: This is not medical advice. Results vary. Viewer encouraged to make own judgement on which frequencies to listen to, how often, and how long.
Detox effects like headaches, digestive issues, excess emotion, and fatigue can occur.
Reduce symptoms by staying hydrated, taking a soak bath, grounding, or taking a nap.
"Light and sound are the primordial languages of cellular intelligence."
