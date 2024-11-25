The Bibi Files 2024 Documentary

"The Bibi Files is a 2024 American documentary film directed by Alexis Bloom. The film features leaked interrogation footage from the trial of Benjamin Netanyahu. It was screened as a work-in-progress film at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival, and had its official world premiere at Doc NYC on November 14, 2024."





An inside look into the corruption charges against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu through leaked police interrogation videos.

Director Alexis Bloom





Stars Ami AyalonRaviv DruckerNir Hefetz









https://www.imdb.com/title/tt33338697/?ref_=fn_al_tt_1