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It Ain't Over 'til It's Over. This RE Agent Says The Seller Is In Charge of The Property #buyahouse
The Story Nexus
The Story Nexus
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97 views • September 10, 2023

CHRIS BERGER is a licensed real estate agent in NY and FL – https://bergerpoints..com


 Chris is a Home Masonry Expert and realtor with a combined 40+ years of property management, sales and renovation experience.

Chris specializes in helping 1st time home buyers and investors find the deals they really want!

Contact Chris at: [email protected]
https://bergerpoints.com








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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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