One World Government Of The UN Through Agenda 2030?

MIRRORED from https://www.kla.tv/27058 23. September 2023

What does the UN bring to the world community? Has it achieved the main objective stated in its charter? Does its Agenda 2030 promote peaceful societies? And which influence does the Rockefeller-family have on the UN? In this program, we take you on an exciting journey to the beginnings of this governmental organization and find out what it looks like under the cover of fine words and what we will face in the future if the actual goals of the 2030 Agenda are implemented.



