ZIONISM, THE MIND VIRUS & WW3 -- DR. LEN HOROWITZ
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
Published 12 hours ago

Dr. Len Horowitz returns to SGT Report to discuss the mind virus and radical intelligent evil which has taken hold of the minds of so many Western leaders who are now fomenting World War 3.

Keywords
sgt reportisraelww3zionismwwiiidr len horowitzglobalist crime syndicate corporationthe mind virus

