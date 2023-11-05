ZIONISM, THE MIND VIRUS & WW3 -- DR. LEN HOROWITZ

Dr. Len Horowitz returns to SGT Report to discuss the mind virus and radical intelligent evil which has taken hold of the minds of so many Western leaders who are now fomenting World War 3.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.