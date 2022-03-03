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Joe Behan Personal Salvation Testimony - Born Again
yeshuasquare.com
yeshuasquare.com
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Joe was sexually abused as a child and because of that was angry and frustrated - he turned to alcohol to drown out what happened to him. He went back and forth with this addiction for a long long time, including drinking 200,000 euros worth of alcohol he had got through a family inheritance. He went into despair and slit his wrists in a suicide attempt one night and then he heard the audible voice of the Lord and had the most extraordinary experience with the Lord being taken out of his body to be with the Lord...and God spoke to him and answered some very pertinent questions he had.
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