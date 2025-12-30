Delivered from Spirits of Slumber, Chronic Pain, and Rebellion - Elisabeth and George

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hear the incredible testimony of Elisabeth as she describes what happened to her when she started applying the biblical principle of making a sacrifice to the Lord through prayer, fasting, and communion. Physical manifestation of deliverance occurs!
George also shares his testimony of taking authority over a spirit of slumber that kept him from reading and understanding for most of his life. He is now able to read for long periods of time, understand what he has read, and retain it! The power of the believer is demonstrated through their amazing testimonies.
www.cleansingthebloodline.com