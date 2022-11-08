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100% hit: Russia’s UAV eliminates an AFU tank
💥 While hiding behind industrial buildings, the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) attempted to fire using a tank towards the positions of the Russian troops. A Russian UAV crew detected and annihilated an AFU tank.
Source @MoD Russia