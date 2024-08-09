Pentagon Chief Warns Iran: U.S. Will Fight for Israel

US Sec. of Defense Lloyd Austin has warned Iran that the USA will fight on behalf of Israel if Tehran launches an attack on the Jewish state. In the second half of TruNews, Rick Wiles Interviews Anya Parampil, she is a Washington DC based journalist who writes for the GrayZone. In addition to the GrayZone, Anya has produced several documentaries, and has published in-depth news reports from Palestine, the Korean Peninsula and South America. One particular article written by her that caught my attention was titled “Has Israel’s govt recruited a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee? She is the author of the book “Corporate Coup: Venezuela and the End of U.S. Empire”





Rick Wiles, Anya Parampil. Airdate 08/09/2024





