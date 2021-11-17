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VAXXED Delta Pilot DIES IN-FLIGHT, Emergency Landing Required
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115 views • November 17, 2021
COVID-19 Vaccines KILLING AIRLINE PILOTS https://www.brighteon.com/b64e1f11-0d71-4d34-8731-2b4fa5c7bec7
Multiple sources have reported a Vaxxed Delta Airlines pilot died IN-FLIGHT, shortly after receiving a second dose of the COVID-19 experimental "vaccine". Originally aired at http://stewpeters.tv on October 11th 2021.
Mirror: Sources: VAXXED Delta Pilot DIES IN-FLIGHT, Emergency Landing Required
https://rumble.com/vnlwi9-sources-vaxxed-delta-pilot-dies-in-flight-emergency-landing-required.html
Multiple sources have reported a Vaxxed Delta Airlines pilot died IN-FLIGHT, shortly after receiving a second dose of the COVID-19 experimental "vaccine". Originally aired at http://stewpeters.tv on October 11th 2021.
Mirror: Sources: VAXXED Delta Pilot DIES IN-FLIGHT, Emergency Landing Required
https://rumble.com/vnlwi9-sources-vaxxed-delta-pilot-dies-in-flight-emergency-landing-required.html
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