Thwarting the globalist agenda | LifeSiteNews: InFocus

While the globalists scheme to take over the world and manage it in totalitarian fashion, the global populace has been alerted to these efforts and taking steps to resist them. Join John-Henry Westen in this week's episode of LifeSiteNews: InFocus as he discusses recent comments by Dr. Robert Malone about some of humanity's primary enemies, threats to the world from China and within the Church, and spotlights how and why individuals are taking steps to create personal resilience for themselves.

