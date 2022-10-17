Thwarting the globalist agenda | LifeSiteNews: InFocus

While the globalists scheme to take over the world and manage it in totalitarian fashion, the global populace has been alerted to these efforts and taking steps to resist them. Join John-Henry Westen in this week's episode of LifeSiteNews: InFocus as he discusses recent comments by Dr. Robert Malone about some of humanity's primary enemies, threats to the world from China and within the Church, and spotlights how and why individuals are taking steps to create personal resilience for themselves.
To help LifeSite continue sharing videos on important and vital topics, consider donating here: https://give.lifesitenews.com/sustainlife?utm_source=Brighteon_InFocus_Ep10_101722
Sign-up for LifeSite's video newsletter here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/subscribe/
Sign-up for LifeSite's email newsletter so you’ll never miss a beat: https://www.lifesitenews.com/ajax/subscribe?utm_source=Brighteon_InFocus_Ep10_101722
Follow LifeSite on social media: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews
Follow John-Henry Westen on social media: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.