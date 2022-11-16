BREAKING Trump Officially Announces Run for President…Throws CURVEBALL at Biden

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Blaze TV
November 15, 2022
BREAKING: Donald Trump officially announced his run for President and threw a CURVEBALL at Joe Biden. WATCH a dad STUN his school board when he reads a DISGUSTING book from the library: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bFKdR...
#blazetv #trump #announcement
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Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mmorghQ4mtc