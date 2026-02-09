NEVER Sacrifice Your Health for Wealth (& 25 Other Ways to SCREW-UP Your Health in 2026 & Beyond)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Video going over some ways to not be self-compassionate personally done by the author of upcoming MINDspan book, "How to Die of Nothing" (as described at:
https://tinyurl.com/TheDoctorOfTheFuture
OR
https://tinyurl.com/DisruptBigPharma
), Danny "The Glyphosate Guy" Tseng:
1. Not being mindful of impermanence (ur own death)
2. Get 60+ vaccination shots
3. Never see the sunrise (or sunset)
4. Wear UV-filtering eyeglasses & contact lenses, stay inside, never get any mid-day sun, & not know ur Vit. D3 levels
Learn all about HORMONE D @ any of
https://tinyurl.com/VitaminDforDummies
tinyurl.com/TheSunshineHormone
https://Linktr.ee/VitaminDforDummies
5. Not know about & obey ur body's natural circadian rhythms as described @ any of
https://tinyurl.com/CircadianBiologyForDummies
https://tinyurl.com/ChronobiologyForDummies
6. Commute 2 a job that ur not passionate about & not deciding 2 B a BIG business owner. 2 nurture ur entrepreneurial spirit, visit any of
https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow
OR
https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime
7. Get mercury dental amalgam fillings
Sweat it out w/
https://tinyurl.com/PassiveIncomeWithBiomat
OR
https://tinyurl.com/WhyRichway
by
&
https://biomats.com/danny-tseng
& bind it out w/
https://tinyurl.com/GameChangingZeolite
tell Laurie that Danny referred U 4 a possible discount
8. Use artificial lites after sunset
For healthier lighting options, visit any of
https://tinyurl.com/LigthWaterMagnetismStore
https://tinyurl.com/3LeggedStoolOfQuantumBiology
https:/tinyurl.com/PrimaryNutritionStore
9. drink tap h2o
Learn about h20 purity & maximizing intracellular hydration @ any of
https://tinyurl.com/h2ofordummies
tinyurl.com/WaterChemistryForDummies
tinyurl.com/IntracellularHydration
10. Look @ electronic screens after sunset
Learn about the harms of man-made blue lite at any of
https://tinyurl.com/BlueLight101
https://Linktr.ee/BlueLightForDummies
https://VivaRays.com/howtodieofnothing
& fill-out:
https://tinyurl.com/ShareTheBestBlueBlockers
11. live in a damp basement that was probably mold-infested
To learn about a PROVEN mold/mildew-killer, visit
https://TryHypo.com/howtodieofnothing
&
https://Linktr.ee/SafeSanitizer
12. Wear an atomic wristwatch that's constantly sending signals to satellites & not being aware of the harms of made electromagnetic fields
Learn more @ any of
https://tinyurl.com/EMFsForDummies
& fill-out:
https://tinyurl.com/ShareSaticUSA
13. Not eat a lot of magnesium-rich foods
Details @
https://tinyurl.com/magnesium101
https://Linktr.ee/magnesiumfordummies
https://tinyurl.com/TheBestMagnesium
https://tinyurl.com/JoinActivationProducts
14. Hardly ever let ur bare skin touch the earth
Learn more about bioelectromagnetism for health at
https://tinyurl.com/Earthing101
OR
https://tinyurl.com/EarthingForDummies
15. not knowing ur Omega-3 Index levels
Get tested @
https://tinyurl.com/KnowYourLabNumbers
Get a discount by applying code:
HOWTODIEOFNOTHING
at
& learn more @
https://tinyurl.com/Omega3s101
16. take anti-antidepressants & an anti-psychotic to help stay asleep
To view my "How I Solved My Sleep Problems: 30 Tips to Fall Asleep, Stay Asleep, & Wake-up Feeling TOTALLY REFRESHED!" e-Guide, visit any of
https://tinyurl.com/HowISolvedMySleepProblems
https://tinyurl.com/StopCountingSheep
17. not know about GMOs & glyphosate
Learn all about the active ingredient in "Roundup" by watching videos @
https://tinyurl.com/GMOguyChannel
& viewing my e-Guide, ""Glyphosate Testing, Exposure Prevention, & Detoxing"
https://tinyurl.com/GlyphosateGuide
To view how I'm recovering from multiple TBIs, watch my