Our Lord's Message to Gisella Cardia for February 17, 2024

Quo Vadis





Feb 18, 2024





Here is the Message of Jesus to Gisella Cardia for February 17:





Dear daughter and sister of my heart, thank you for welcoming me.





Daughter, I ask you to offer your suffering for the priests and for my Church, where confusion is the master.





I wash them with my blood and I redeem them with my suffering, but many do not understand that salvation is not found in political ideologies or in following someone.





Their salvation is to ask for my help and talk about God.





Have the courage to witness a strong and convinced Faith in Me.





Have the courage not to abandon souls in need of comfort and love.





Instead they leave my Church, and sometimes those who remain, do not know what to do.





My child, your offer will be welcome, for these beloved ones of mine who have lost their way and reason, trusting in the world instead of Me.





How many mistakes grieve me with continuous lacerations of my flesh and my heart.





Communism has entered the Church!





For this you will suffer a lot, even more when it has reached the peak.





I won't abandon you.





You have to say, that their conversion is urgent!





I want to save them, together with my beloved Mother, who no longer listens.





I ask you to join your hands with you, Safe Harbor, for the Salvation of your souls.





Now I leave you with my blessing in the name of the Father, in my Most Holy Name and the Holy Spirit.





Your Jesus.





The following REFLECTION comes from Gisella Cardia:





These heartfelt Words from the Son of God invite us even more to strive to embark on a real and serious path of Faith, so that we can work together with Him, to help so many souls who need “comfort and love”.





In a zealous way, we must pray for the Bride of Jesus, the Church, so that her ministers may not fall into the temptations of the world, placing their trust “in political ideologies”, in her fashions and in the men who propose themselves as saviors, but do nothing but lead the world and the souls, in full and total spiritual blindness.





We must not forget that our only Savior is Jesus.





And that our only refuge and 'Safe Port', where we can dock the ship of our soul is Mary, our sweetest Mother, who with maternal care accompanies us and protects us in this stormy sea of the world.





Therefore, in this period of Lent, during which Jesus is preparing to give himself everything to all, we do not allow 'his flesh and heart to be torn' by our infidelity.





In fact, we fully support his invitation, for a real conversion of life.





Only in this way will we be certain, that with his death and resurrection, we will one day be saved and redeemed.





Have a Holy way of Lent.





The Church study of Gisella Cardia's apparitions and the phenomenon surrounding them is ongoing.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u9bjdKy0iPE