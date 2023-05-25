MAJOR EVENTS JUST AHEAD? CONTINUITY OF GOVERNMENT PROTOCOL*6.6 QUAKE HITS OFF PANANMA*HANG ON!!!

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWEST CHANNEL HEEARTS OMMM! https://www.youtube.com/@heeartsommm1934 For truly uplifting energies & frequencies in these times! To Set Up An Appointment for Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing & others)-Vedic Astrological Charts-Spritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong) Please Email Us At [email protected] Check Out Our Reviews & Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/ Build Your Health With High Quality Supplements & Help Support EEARTS With Medicinal Foods! https://mfoods.shop/eea We Operate On A Donation Basis Through Ko-fi https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T Please Subscribe to our Channels EEARTS https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg Evolutionary Energy Arts https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/ Rumble https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0fICtrwpdKp/ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/ For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T indigoandether Hand-made items infused with Reiki energy! https://www.etsy.com/shop/indigoandether/?etsrc=sdt Thank you so much for your support! https://twitter.com/JustdoitZee/status/1660270214401892355 https://abcnews.go.com/International/wireStory/strong-magnitude-66-earthquake-strikes-caribbean-off-border-99590674 https://twitter.com/SkyNews/status/1661708551881097221 https://twitter.com/ssgeos/status/1660542734564720643 https://kfoxtv.com/news/local/sinkhole-in-el-pasos-lower-valley-opens-up-9734-penjamo-drive-el-paso-water https://watchers.news/2023/05/24/hunga-tonga-hunga-ha%ca%bbapai-volcano-eruption-triggered-unprecedented-ionospheric-disturbances/ https://www.solarham.net/index.htm https://twitter.com/pjdohertygis/status/1661712036974448641 https://twitter.com/TaraBull808/status/1661465187222683650 https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/irs-send-attaches-abroad-fight-cybercrimes https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/citigroup-projects-30-silver-next-6-12-months https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11964737/Biden-unveils-tough-emissions-rule-force-Americans-buy-electronic-vehicles.html https://twitter.com/buitengebieden/status/1661600402025115648 https://twitter.com/ronin19217435/status/1661715965531377666 https://www.rt.com/business/576816-us-debt-default-markets-crash/

