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The lunar eclipse, Saturnalia ritual vs the real story of Christmas, and many more topics
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66 views • November 21, 2021
Video Catalog Updates
Saturnalia ritual vs the real story of Christmas
The recent partial lunar eclipse
Aspen Dental decoding
Signs and more signs, time and sodomite programming
Full HD version for streaming or download is here:
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/AspenDental.mp4
Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:
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Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:
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Saturnalia ritual vs the real story of Christmas
The recent partial lunar eclipse
Aspen Dental decoding
Signs and more signs, time and sodomite programming
Full HD version for streaming or download is here:
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/AspenDental.mp4
Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm
Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:
https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub
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