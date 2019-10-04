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Hypnosis - Balancing Chakra 1 - Grounding Yourself - Reducing Stress - Live in the Present
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22 views • October 04, 2019
When this chakra is unbalanced you can feel anxious about the future, fearful, have general anxiety, trouble with addictions, eating disorders, feel unstable or stressed. Samantha created this hypnosis to help people balance their first chakra, the root, called Muladhara.
When this chakra is balanced you feel grounded, strong, you can live in the present moment, and easily enjoy your daily life.
Artwork, Music, & media by:
Artist: Gerd Altmann (Pixabay)
Artist: Peter Lomas (Pixabay)
PhotographyDesires
Music Artist: Purple Planet Music (Crystal Waters)
Music Artist: Murkok (Sacred Significance, White Grey Green, Magic Sunset)
Music Artist: TecnoAxe (Serenely into the Future)
Hypnosis By:
Script: Samantha at Hypnosis Desires
Voice: Samantha at Hypnosis Desires
When this chakra is balanced you feel grounded, strong, you can live in the present moment, and easily enjoy your daily life.
Artwork, Music, & media by:
Artist: Gerd Altmann (Pixabay)
Artist: Peter Lomas (Pixabay)
PhotographyDesires
Music Artist: Purple Planet Music (Crystal Waters)
Music Artist: Murkok (Sacred Significance, White Grey Green, Magic Sunset)
Music Artist: TecnoAxe (Serenely into the Future)
Hypnosis By:
Script: Samantha at Hypnosis Desires
Voice: Samantha at Hypnosis Desires
Keywords
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