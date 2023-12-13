Clay Clark joins Amanda Grace: Putin, BRICS, Palestine and the Mark of the Beast

Join Amanda and Clay Clark for a comprehensive discussion on Putin's recent address, highlighting the growing partnership between Russia and China, along with the expanding influence of BRICS nations. The conversation delves into the global display of the Palestinian flag and its connections to Hamas, which biblically means violence. Additionally, the episode touches on the Mark of the Beast, prophecy and ReAwaken America. Tune in December 12 at 6pm ET.
Music Copyright References:
-21981893-Corporate And Inspirational Cinematic Background Music (1.00 Minutes Version) by StockAudios/Pond 5
-151471022-Uplifting Inspirational Corporate by Patrick_Schlebes/Pond5
-154756307-Magic Fireflies Loop Version2(Modern And Relaxing Background) by Lesya_NZ
-123859534-Successful Product Presentation 60S - P5 by wolfgangwoehrle
Music License: https://www.pond5.com/legal/license/20230221
Purchase ID/Date: 7365245 / 9-29-2023
Website: https://arkofgrace.org
Prayer Requests: https://arkofgrace.org/prayer-requests
Donate: https://arkofgrace.org/donate
Partners: https://arkofgrace.org/ministry-partners
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.