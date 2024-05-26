Can Rehabilitation Make This Dog Walk Again? l Kritter Klub

Kritter Klub





May 19, 2024





Jerry the dog can't use his hind legs. They are paralyzed so he can only move when he's in a wheelchair. But he has a family who give him so much love and kind sibling doggos! He's the happiest doggo on earth. Jerry is in rehabilitation.. Will it work and help Jerry walk again? Watch it on Kritter Klub





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pmqihf6HNns