Can Rehabilitation Make This Dog Walk Again? l Kritter Klub
Kritter Klub


May 19, 2024


Please don't forget to hit the CC button for Subtitles


Jerry the dog can't use his hind legs. They are paralyzed so he can only move when he's in a wheelchair. But he has a family who give him so much love and kind sibling doggos! He's the happiest doggo on earth. Jerry is in rehabilitation.. Will it work and help Jerry walk again? Watch it on Kritter Klub


#Kritterklub #dog #dogtrainer #dogbehaviorist


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pmqihf6HNns

Keywords
dogrehabilitationparalyzedwalkwheelchairhind legskritter klub

