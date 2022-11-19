Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
From 2014: Pilots, Doctors & Scientists Tell the Truth About Chemtrails.
244 views
channel image
Roobs Flyers
Published 9 days ago |

If you don't watch any other video about geo-engineering and chemtrails, at least PLEASE watch this.

It's not a conspiracy theory anymore, it's fact. And the spraying ✈️ they are doing is killing us, and the entire ecosystem.

MUST WATCH📽🎥

Pilots, Doctors and Scientists Tell the Truth About Chemtrails.

💥💥Experts present revealing evidence of the dangerous effects that Geo-Engineering and Chemtrails have had on nature and human health.

Brought to you by Galactic Service.

Mirrored from - https://t.me/hiddeninplainsight1

The Shasta Decision.
Shasta County, California votes unanimously to ban geo-engineering.

https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2014/08/14/18760026.php

STOP SPRAYING CALIFORNIA: Shasta County.

http://www.stopsprayingcalifornia.com/Shasta-County.html

Join RoobsFlyers ~

Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-flyers/

Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08

Odysee - https://odysee.com/@roobsflyers:0

Rumble - https://rumble.com/user/Roobs

Project Matilda - https://www.projectmatilda.com/Roobs

Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers

Telegram - https://t.me/roobsflyers

Subscribe to our magazine here ~ https://roobsflyers.com/roobs-flyers-magazine

http://roobsflyers.com/

Nothing Can Stop The Great Awakening Of Humanity.

The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.

All rights reserved.

Keywords
chemtrailsgeoengineeringalzheimersshasta countythe shasta decisionstop spraying california

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket