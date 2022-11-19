From 2014: Pilots, Doctors & Scientists Tell the Truth About Chemtrails.

If you don't watch any other video about geo-engineering and chemtrails, at least PLEASE watch this.
It's not a conspiracy theory anymore, it's fact. And the spraying ✈️ they are doing is killing us, and the entire ecosystem.
MUST WATCH📽🎥
Pilots, Doctors and Scientists Tell the Truth About Chemtrails.
💥💥Experts present revealing evidence of the dangerous effects that Geo-Engineering and Chemtrails have had on nature and human health.
Brought to you by Galactic Service.
Mirrored from - https://t.me/hiddeninplainsight1
The Shasta Decision.
Shasta County, California votes unanimously to ban geo-engineering.
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2014/08/14/18760026.php
STOP SPRAYING CALIFORNIA: Shasta County.
http://www.stopsprayingcalifornia.com/Shasta-County.html
Join RoobsFlyers ~
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-flyers/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@roobsflyers:0
Rumble - https://rumble.com/user/Roobs
Project Matilda - https://www.projectmatilda.com/Roobs
Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers
Telegram - https://t.me/roobsflyers
Subscribe to our magazine here ~ https://roobsflyers.com/roobs-flyers-magazine
http://roobsflyers.com/
Nothing Can Stop The Great Awakening Of Humanity.
The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.
All rights reserved.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.