The Gladiator Who Broke All The Rules!/The Anunnaki Exodus (Rabbit Hole Series)

The Anunnaki, described in ancient Sumerian texts as “Those Who from Heaven to Earth Came,” were advanced beings said to have arrived from a distant planet called Nibiru, which follows a 3,600-year orbit around the sun. According to cuneiform records, they came to Earth in search of gold to repair their planet’s deteriorating atmosphere. Upon arrival, they founded early civilizations such as Eridu, Nippur, and Uruk, and shared knowledge in agriculture, astronomy, law, and writing—becoming revered as gods.

Using advanced genetic engineering, the Anunnaki created Homo sapiens, referred to as Adamu, by merging their DNA with that of early hominids. Humans were initially designed for labor but later became central to divine governance, with kings appointed as semi-divine intermediaries. These kings implemented divine commands passed through temples, which functioned as centers of communication between Earth and Nibiru. Rituals performed by priests may have encoded technological instructions.

