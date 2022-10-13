Alex Jones On Weaponization of the Judicial System

Jury Reaches Verdict – Orders Alex Jones to Pay $965 Million Dollars to Sandy Hook Victims
The verdict came after three weeks of testimony in a state court in Waterbury, Connecticut, not far from where a gunman killed 20 children and six staff members at Sandy Hook Elementary School in December 2012. Jones claimed for years that the massacre was staged as part of a government plot to take away Americans’ guns.
In August, another jury found that Jones and his company must pay $49.3 million to Sandy Hook parents in a similar case in Austin, Texas, where the headquarters of Jones’ Infowars conspiracy theory website is located.
Lawyers for families of eight Sandy Hook victims during closing arguments in Connecticut last week said Jones cashed in for years on lies about the shooting, which drove traffic to his Infowars website and boosted sales of its various products.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/10/jury-reaches-verdict-orders-alex-jones-pay-965-million-dollars-sandy-hook-victims/
