The Democrats have a solution for Biden glitching out.

More naps!

Adding:

Fired Boeing Mechanic Exposes Deepening Safety Concerns Amid Sudden Deaths of Whistleblowers

Richard Cuevas, a subcontractor mechanic for Boeing who was fired for complaining about airplane assembly, revealed that the violations he previously mentioned are just the tip of the iceberg.

Cuevas recently disclosed that holes are being improperly drilled in the nose bulkheads during assembly. He now noted that the company prioritizes speed to ensure that the supervisor can receive a "good bonus."

According to the mechanic, he now fears for his own safety, considering that two whistleblowers who criticized the company suddenly died in May.