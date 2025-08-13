Drones: Geraniums vs. Interceptors

Geraniums vs. Interceptors📝

Against the backdrop of effective Geranium raids and a shortage of air defense missiles for the AFU, the enemy has predictably begun trying to use interceptor drones against them, which they have been using against reconnaissance "wings" since 2024.

However, we were not idle on our side and prepared for this: the other day, there appeared (https://t.me/infomil_live/21277) objective evidence of the installation on the "Geraniums" of an automatic system for detecting and evading enemy FPV drones.

The footage shows how, when an enemy drone approaches, the Geranium performs evasive maneuvers. At the end, the enemy operator attempts a remote detonation, but to no avail - the Russian UAV continues on to its target.

🖍Here we can again note the work of the Geranium manufacturer: the engineers and designers worked ahead of the curve and began implementing the already tested system even before the AFU tried to massively use FPV interceptors to repel the raids.

🚩But the enemy is clearly not going to stop there and will continue to improve their anti-aircraft drones and the system of their use. This raises the question of proactive search for comprehensive countermeasures to this threat.

❗️And all this once again reminds us how much the current "Geraniums" differ from the original Iranian product, not only in terms of complete localization, but also in terms of significant technical complexity and increased capabilities.

#UAV #Russia #Ukraine

⭐️ @rybar

Adding: Russia may have set a yearly record yesterday for territory captured in a single day.

According to an analysis of data from the Institute for the Study of War, conducted by AFP, on August 12 the Russian army "captured or claimed to have captured" 110 square kilometers.

This was the largest advance by Russia since the end of May 2024. Usually, such an advance takes the Russians 5-6 days.