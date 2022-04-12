Bible Prophecy foretold amazing Details of Christ's Crucifixion

Psalm 22:1 My God, my God, why hast thou forsaken me? why art thou so far from helping me, and from the words of my roaring?



Matthew 27:46: And about the ninth hour Jesus cried with a loud voice, saying, Eli, Eli, lama sabachthani? that is to say, My God, my God, why hast thou forsaken me?



Psalm 22:16: For dogs have compassed me: the assembly of the wicked have inclosed me: they pierced my hands and my feet.



Matthew 27:31: And after that they had mocked him, they took the robe off from him, and put his own raiment on him, and led him away to crucify him.



Psalm 22:18: They part my garments among them, and cast lots upon my vesture.



Matthew 27:35: And they crucified him, and parted his garments, casting lots: that it might be fulfilled which was spoken by the prophet, They parted my garments among them, and upon my vesture did they cast lots.



Luke 23:34: Then said Jesus, Father, forgive them; for they know not what they do. And they parted his raiment, and cast lots.



John 19:24: They said therefore among themselves, Let us not rend it, but cast lots for it, whose it shall be: that the scripture might be fulfilled, which saith, They parted my raiment among them, and for my vesture they did cast lots. These things therefore the soldiers did.



Psalm 22:14: I am poured out like water, and all my bones are out of joint: my heart is like wax; it is melted in the midst of my bowels.

15: My strength is dried up like a potsherd; and my tongue cleaveth to my jaws; and thou hast brought me into the dust of death.



John 19:28: After this, Jesus knowing that all things were now accomplished, that the scripture might be fulfilled, saith, I thirst.

29: Now there was set a vessel full of vinegar: and they filled a spunge with vinegar, and put it upon hyssop, and put it to his mouth.



Psalm 22:6: But I am a worm, and no man; a reproach of men, and despised of the people.

7: All they that see me laugh me to scorn: they shoot out the lip, they shake the head saying,

8: HE TRUSTED ON THE LORD THAT HE WOULD DELIVER HIM: LET HIM DELIVER HIM, SEEING HE DELIGHTED IN HIM.



Matthew 27:41: Likewise also the chief priests mocking him, with the scribes and elders, said,

42: He saved others; himself he cannot save. If he be the King of Israel, let him now come down from the cross, and we will believe him.

43: HE TRUSTED IN GOD; LET HIM DELIVER HIM NOW, IF HE WILL HAVE HIM: FOR HE SAID, I AM THE SON OF GOD.