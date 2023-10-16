Our Lord's Message to Valentina Papagna for October 13, 2023 - middle east, read daniel

Quo Vadis





Oct 16, 2023





In this video we share Our Lord's Message to Valentina Papagna for October 13, 2023:





Please like, comment and subscribe to assist my channel in reaching a wider audience.





Thank you!





Valentina's message from Our Lord follows here:





During my morning prayers, our Lord Jesus appeared and said, “I came down from Heaven to save you all: I was born and raised in Jerusalem among My people.





When I came to the world as a little, very fragile Baby, I needed protection and love from My Holy Mother and Saint Joseph.





They took care of Me, and they love Me.





My Life was always in danger.





I grew up in the Holy Land to teach people of My Kingdom.





Some people accepted Me, others rejected Me.”





Then our Lord, referring to the war in the Middle East, said, “And that is how this war started, and it reminds Me of King Herod, who killed all the innocent children.





He acted so brutally with no feeling and no mercy.





He wanted to kill Me too, but My Father in Heaven would not permit it.”





“So this, what is happening right now in Israel and Gaza, history repeats, and that is what offends Me and pains My Sacred Heart so much.





Today is the same.





I Am not accepted even in My Holy Land by all the people—they still reject Me, after two thousand years, as their Lord and God, Jesus Christ.”





“That is why there are so many problems among these nations, and it will continue until they finally wake up from their stubbornness and blindness and pride and realise that I Am the One, the only One and no one else, and they will feel how much they pain Me.”





Lord, we pray that all people will accept You and Love You one day and ask You for Your Mercy.





Also, Our Lady gave Valentina the following message on October 12, 2023:





About five o’clock this morning, Blessed Mother came.





She said, “Remember that the sign given to the world is for the Middle East.”





Today, after the Holy Mass, we gathered in the Chapel for the Cenacle Rosary prayers.





Blessed Mother appeared, looking very sad.





She said, “My children, do you permit me to use this Rosary for the Middle East?





For right now, me and Holy Michael, we are battling between good and evil. There is so much evil.”





Today, the Holy Rosary prayers were offered for our Blessed Mother’s intentions.





The following Commentary is from Valentina:





People, we need to be realistic.





We are living in times which are very difficult, and a lot of things are unfolding.





We should not worry so much for our own needs, but we should be praying for all the people that are suffering in this conflict.





Blessed Mother, pray for us and protect us from all evil.





Finally, Our Lady gave the following message to Valentina on October 10, 2023:





This morning, while I was praying, Blessed Mother came.





I asked her, “Blessed Mother, people are waiting for the sign that God will send to the world in October.”





Our Blessed Mother said, “Tell people right now, the biggest sign is on the top of the world: what is happening between Israel and Gaza, the war that is very dangerous, and it can escalate into a very serious war and kill many innocent people.”





“I am right there to console my children, and I am pleading for them to my Son Jesus, for Him to console them and to have mercy on them.”





Blessed Mother then, holding in both her hands, was showing me pages to read, saying, “Tell people to read the prophecy in the Book of Daniel, and in there will be an explanation of what is happening now.”





“Tell people to take this message seriously, to pray and to repent.”





Comment: When our Blessed Mother says, ‘on the top of the world’, she is referring to the fact that what is happening in Israel and Gaza is the most significant event in the world right now.





Valentina is a Roman Catholic in good standing, who has the full support of her Spiritual director and parish priest, Franciscan Father Valerian.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nnY_OeWXy_I