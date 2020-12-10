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End Times Dragon Secrets Of Jacob And Esau | Timothy Alberino | Birthright Series: Part 4 | TSR 261
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394 views • December 10, 2020
Please SUBSCRIBE & SHARE! This is it, what it's all been pointing toward! Timothy Alberino, author of the new book Birthright, joins us to read parts of his book, tell us how it all ends, and even answers your questions! Now you can find out how leading technologies will usher in the end times and how the biblical account of Jacob and Esau explain everything about human history, end times prophecy, creation, and spiritual reality! Find out everything here or skip to your favorite part by using the timestamps below!
To have access to the full, uncut, ad-free, over 8-hour series RIGHT NOW, become a member of Daily Renegade at http://DailyRenegade.com
GIVE THE GIFT OF BIBLICAL KNOWLEDGE THIS HOLIDAY SEASON, FROM TIMOTHY ALBERINO!
Get "Birthright" NOW, just in time for Christmas, at: https://amzn.to/2LpLYct
True Legends Conference: Answering The Alien Question: https://amzn.to/2IzT5xN
True Legends Conference: Transhumanism and the Hybrid Age: https://amzn.to/33Xf756
True Legends: Technology of the Fallen, Episode 1: https://amzn.to/3oEodvn
True Legends: The Unholy See: The Vatican Knows All The Secrets, Ep. 2: https://amzn.to/375eU1K
True Legends: Episode 3: Holocaust of Giants: https://amzn.to/3oF6XWX
To help with the increasing medical costs for Nathan Peck (Josh and Christina's 7 year old son) and his battle with cancer, please donate at http://www.paypal.me/joshpeckdisclosure
Topics Discussed:
0:00 - Introduction
2:10 - Posthuman Paradigm and GRIN Technologies in End Times Prophecy
13:00 - End Times Religion Emerging Now As Atheism Loses Popularity
23:36 - The Future Is Not Killer Robots, But Directed Evolution
30:10 - How Humanity Will Give Their Birthright To The Antichrist
40:27 - What Jacob And Esau In The Bible Really Teach Us
57:56 - The Failed Plans Of The Dragon And Apollo In War Against God
1:38:40 - Choose War Or Birthright; Come Join Our Family
1:56:48 - Taking The First Steps Of Peter And Recognize Who You Are
2:03:20 - Contact and Ordering Information
2:05:24 - Introducing Viewer Questions
2:06:44 - Bill: The Abomination Of Desolation
2:08:56 - Julius: Angelic Older Siblings In 1 Peter
2:10:36 - Wendy-mae: Tim's Social Media Platforms
2:11:55 - TOR: Church Era Saints And Angelic Estate
2:14:32 - Drew: Story In Publication Of Large People
2:15:24 - Jason: True Origin And Purpose Of The Great Pyramid
2:19:11 - Jason: Effects Of Jesus' Death On The Angels
2:21:01 - Maria And Josh: What Happened To Tim In The Jungle
2:25:40 - Final Thoughts
2:28:52 - Conclusion
To have access to the full, uncut, ad-free, over 8-hour series RIGHT NOW, become a member of Daily Renegade at http://DailyRenegade.com
GIVE THE GIFT OF BIBLICAL KNOWLEDGE THIS HOLIDAY SEASON, FROM TIMOTHY ALBERINO!
Get "Birthright" NOW, just in time for Christmas, at: https://amzn.to/2LpLYct
True Legends Conference: Answering The Alien Question: https://amzn.to/2IzT5xN
True Legends Conference: Transhumanism and the Hybrid Age: https://amzn.to/33Xf756
True Legends: Technology of the Fallen, Episode 1: https://amzn.to/3oEodvn
True Legends: The Unholy See: The Vatican Knows All The Secrets, Ep. 2: https://amzn.to/375eU1K
True Legends: Episode 3: Holocaust of Giants: https://amzn.to/3oF6XWX
To help with the increasing medical costs for Nathan Peck (Josh and Christina's 7 year old son) and his battle with cancer, please donate at http://www.paypal.me/joshpeckdisclosure
Topics Discussed:
0:00 - Introduction
2:10 - Posthuman Paradigm and GRIN Technologies in End Times Prophecy
13:00 - End Times Religion Emerging Now As Atheism Loses Popularity
23:36 - The Future Is Not Killer Robots, But Directed Evolution
30:10 - How Humanity Will Give Their Birthright To The Antichrist
40:27 - What Jacob And Esau In The Bible Really Teach Us
57:56 - The Failed Plans Of The Dragon And Apollo In War Against God
1:38:40 - Choose War Or Birthright; Come Join Our Family
1:56:48 - Taking The First Steps Of Peter And Recognize Who You Are
2:03:20 - Contact and Ordering Information
2:05:24 - Introducing Viewer Questions
2:06:44 - Bill: The Abomination Of Desolation
2:08:56 - Julius: Angelic Older Siblings In 1 Peter
2:10:36 - Wendy-mae: Tim's Social Media Platforms
2:11:55 - TOR: Church Era Saints And Angelic Estate
2:14:32 - Drew: Story In Publication Of Large People
2:15:24 - Jason: True Origin And Purpose Of The Great Pyramid
2:19:11 - Jason: Effects Of Jesus' Death On The Angels
2:21:01 - Maria And Josh: What Happened To Tim In The Jungle
2:25:40 - Final Thoughts
2:28:52 - Conclusion
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