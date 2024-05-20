New Homes For Immigrants In Ireland
Village Population under 200 (near Mullingar)
Enterprise Minister Peter Burke admits the government had no planning permission for the 18 modular homes in Coole.
Cranes and modular homes in at 5am - 9hr stand off with locals.
Modular homes from Derry NI. Cranes and modular houses leave eventually.
